RIL crosses Rs 12 lakh cr market cap; Covaxin trials to begin next week

July 7, 2020

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian company to cross Rs 12 lakh crore market capitalisation; India's first coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin will be tested on more than 1,100 people in two phases, the first one scheduled to begin next week; India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to contract 6 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 amid rising coronavirus cases, a brokerage said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.
BT News Podcast: India's GDP may contract 6% in FY21, says Citi



