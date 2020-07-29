Trump still in favour of HCQ; Railways stares at Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss

President Donald Trump issued a stout defense of a disproved use of a malaria drug as a treatment for the coronavirus, hours after social media companies moved to take down videos promoting its use as potentially harmful misinformation; Indian Railways may post a revenue loss of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore from the passenger train segment in FY21; Global air passenger traffic will not return to pre-COVID levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected, as international travel curbs remain in place in most countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, IATA said Tuesday. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

