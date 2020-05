India is all set to open up after the 4 phases of coronavirus mandated nationwide lockdown. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has come up with a fresh set of guidelines for unlocking the country in a phased manner from June 1, 2020. As per the Centre's guidelines, the unlocking will be done in three parts comprising- Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III. Watch the video for more details.

Unlock 1.0: Maharashtra issues fresh guidelines for govt employees; check out details