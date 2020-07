As Unlock 2.0 is nearing its end in July, the government is working on a new set of guidelines for the third phase of unlocking. A few more restrictions are likely to be relaxed from August, while some are likely to continue. Cinema halls are likely to reopen while schools and metro trains are likely to remain shut for a few more days. Watch the video for more details.

