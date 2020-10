US President Donald Trump was moved to a military hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the US President was moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the upcoming days. Donald Trump is exhibiting mild symptoms of coronavirus. In a memo, White House doctor Sean P. Conley said that he is 'fatigued but in good spirits'. Watch the video for more.