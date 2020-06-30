WHO's latest statement on COVID-19; Paytm founder lauds Chinese apps ban

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief; Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has lauded the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps; China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment. Watch this and more news on News Blast.
Coronavirus vaccine update: India's first vaccine candidate COVAXIN to begin human trials in July