 WHO's latest statement on COVID-19; Paytm founder lauds Chinese apps ban : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

WHO's latest statement on COVID-19; Paytm founder lauds Chinese apps ban

June 30, 2020
Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief; Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has lauded the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps; China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Coronavirus vaccine update: India's first vaccine candidate COVAXIN to begin human trials in July




    More from this section
    24:28
    Gita Gopinath: India's package is substantial but lacks on-budget spending
    13:06
    'Most COVID beds in Delhi are lying vacant', says Kejriwal
    22:54
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari on the idea of boycotting China
    03:15
    WHO warns of oxygen shortage; IMF lowers 2020 global growth forecast
    02:51
    Coronavirus: Can Delhi control the spread of COVID-19 with new plan?
    03:56
    Will Patanjali's claimed COVID-19 cure Coronil get approved by the govt?
    03:29
    Coronavirus: Public Sector Banks need capital buffers to absorb COVID loan losses
    02:06
    India Inc. on a cost-cutting spree, Tata Motors, others cut capex
    07:13
    Kejriwal assures Delhi, says oxygen a call away for self-isolated patients
    03:02
    Delhi govt begins rapid antigen tests to up testing capacity for COVID-19
    01:24
    How Reliance Industries Ltd became net-debt free before the March 2021 target
    10:24
    Modi launches auction of coal mines, calls for self-reliance in energy sector
    02:02
    Why India's fuel prices have jumped even though crude oil prices have crashed
    04:28
    Coronavirus: Delhi's Surya hotel becomes COVID facility
    06:47
    Watch: How shopping experience has changed in Delhi malls post lockdown
    03:10
    Fuel prices rise again; Alto is India's top-selling car for the 16th year
    02:16
    Why Indians are cutting down on their shopping budgets post lockdown
    02:34
    Amit Shah, Kejriwal chalk out a plan; Delhi to double testing capacity, add more beds
    02:46
    Mumbai body bag scam: BMC cancels order for overpriced body bags
    04:04
    COVID survivor shares her story from Noida hospital, as she recovers
    04:01
    Bad loan crisis: How a bad bank can help in post-COVID world
    03:02
    Delhi govt and MCD have contrasting numbers for COVID-19 deaths
    03:46
    How New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 and ended social distancing
    07:22
    PM Modi to India Inc.: India's growth story to come from self-reliance
    02:51
    India may lose Rs 10 lakh crore, says Gadkari; S&P keeps India's ratings same
    04:04
    Dabbawalas of Mumbai rendered jobless, struggle to survive amid pandemic
    03:01
    Airlines set to lose $84 bn as coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half
    03:00
    Coronavirus Impact: Why India needs to invest in healthcare urgently
    03:29
    Flipkart to use paper bags; Gandhi asks govt to use MGNREGA wisely
    03:24
    Unlock 1.0: A peek inside malls and restaurants as they reopen
    11:26
    Coronavirus: Mumbai steps out after 75 days of lockdown as city reopens
    01:56
    India's coronavirus cases peak yet to come: AIIMS Director
    06:19
    Reality check: Does Delhi have hospital beds for COVID-19 patients?
    20:29
    National coordination needed to reopen, says Raghuram Rajan
    22:51
    Raghuram Rajan suggests ways to rebuild India and the world
    05:46
    Arvind Subramanian on India's growth, globalisation and 'atma nirbhar bharat'
    03:43
    Unlock 1.0: Restaurants can reopen but need to follow these guidelines
    03:12
    Beauty and Wellness industry takes a hit, seeks govt intervention
    07:46
    Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Bajaj discuss a lack of compassion during lockdown and govt's approach
    07:03
    Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj says the lockdown failed as it flattened the wrong curve