 Why government needs to act swiftly on public expenditure : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Business Today
Why government needs to act swiftly on public expenditure

May 17, 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package of the government in 5 tranches. She announced a series of regulatory reforms for sectors such as mining, power, airports, defence production, and atomic energy. Further announcements made on May 17 include a series of steps to provide employment opportunities for migrant workers, as well as material changes in bankruptcy rules, companies act among others. However, what is now critical is the speed with which the government acts on public expenditure. Business Today Editor, Rajeev Dubey, explains.





