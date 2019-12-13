BT Mindrush 2019: Bringing in professionalism in family businesses

Kavil Ramachandran, Professor and Executive Director, Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad spoke at the BT Mindrush 2019 event about strengthening family businesses. Speaking at the seventh edition of Business Today MindRush event on the subject 'How to fortify family business', Ramachandran says family businesses should do a PEST (political, economical, socio-cultural and technology) analysis and scenario building, find opportunities in disruption, balance portfolio of products, quick but balanced response, sustain owner passion and bring in a board for constant monitoring and advice. Watch the video for more.



