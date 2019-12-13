BT Mindrush 2019: Experts on how to have more unicorns in India

At the end of 2017, India had about eight unicorns. Today, there are 30. Yet another nuance of the ecosystem is the fact that the time to becoming a unicorn is shrinking - while it took well over five years for Flipkart, Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce firm, did it in two. Why is this time span shrinking? At Business Today's annual conclave MindRush in Mumbai, four venture capitalists got together to explain. Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital, Karthik Reddy, Co-founder of Blume Ventures, Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner of Orios Venture Partners, and Tej Kapoor, Managing Director and Head of Fosun RZ Capital India, pointed to a confluence of factors. Watch the video for more.



