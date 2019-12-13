 BT MindRush: Experts discuss ways to disrupt the downturn : MindRush: Business Today
Business Today
BT MindRush: Experts discuss ways to disrupt the downturn

December 13, 2019
The worst is not behind us in terms of falling GDP, said members of a panel that discussed 'Disrupting The Slowdown' in BT Mind Rush. "We are not seeing a bottoming out of GDP. There is a need to stop denying that there is a slowdown. This government takes too long to accept that there is a problem. This denial is causing the problem and also causing confusion," said Mahesh Vyas, CEO, CMIE. Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, Citibank India, Ashima Goyal, a member of the PMEAC, Jay Panda, a politician  were also a part of the panel. Watch the video for more.



