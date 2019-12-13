BT MindRush: India growth story is alive, say India Inc CEOs

India may be going through a slowdown, but it's certainly not doomsday, say CEOs of India Inc at the Business Today Mindrush event. Despite the automobile sector being the worst impacted in the current economic slowdown, Maruti Suzuki India, CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, said that he looks at India as the most progressive market in the world. "We are investing and preparing for the future." Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India said that consumption may have dropped from 11-12 per cent to 7 per cent, but the roof hasn't fallen. "I am optimistic about the Indian economy. It may not be a quick fix, but it's certainly not doomsday."



