BT Mindrush2019: Author Ashwin Sanghi compares mythology and modern business

With numerous popular titles to his name, including The Rozabal Line, Chanakya's Chant, The Krishna Key, Private India (co-written with James Patterson) and The Sialkot Saga, Ashwin Sanghi explains the lifecycle of an enterprise, comparing the two trinities of Gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiv and Goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga. He shares the importance of Chanakya's Arthashastra, Mahabharat and Ramayan for enterprises and how they can draw references from them. Watch the video for more.