BT Mindrush2019: Digital consumers are driving the telecom industry

Smartphones are now a part of the human anatomy, Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, President ,Group CTO Mobility, Reliance Jio. He was speaking at BT Mindrush2019 where he explained how digital consumers have shaped the growth of the telecom sector. Watch the video for more on how everything is connected to the digital world and how its impacting our lives.