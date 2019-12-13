 BT Mindrush2019: Fitness experts stress on small exercise breaks : MindRush: Business Today
BT Mindrush2019: Fitness experts stress on small exercise breaks

December 13, 2019
Addressing the 'time' challenge, holistic fitness trainer and accomplished pilates teacher Vesna Pericevic Jacob said you don't have to slot a special hour in a day for exercise; take out time for small pockets of movement through the course of the day and you'll be good. Whereas, echoing the thoughts, fitness and wellness expert Nawaz Modi Singhania said there are exercises that give you high impact in less time. Jacob and Singhania were speaking at the seventh edition of Business Today MindRush. They also showed some easy moves to the power-packed gathering that one can perform sitting on the chair or standing across the desk. Watch the video for more.


