BT Mindrush2019: How automation will impact lives and jobs

"Your lives are in danger." The warning marked the start of the session, "Rethinking the Future," by Pranjal Sharma, economic analyst and writer who focuses on technology, globalisation and media. He was referring to the fact that automation - from drones to artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain - will impact our jobs and lives in ways we still find it difficult to imagine. Watch the video for more.