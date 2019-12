BT Mindrush2019: Why Sensex will continue to rise

The market is witnessing two dichotomies right now - one, the economy is showing signs of slowdown while markets are rising; and within markets, while top 15 companies are driving the Sensex and the Nifty, mid-caps and small-caps are being battered. Experts discuss the current volatile scenario with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today. Watch the video for more.