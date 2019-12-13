India will become a developed nation in coming years, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The Indian industry is going through disruptions but that does not mean that you will die if you don't disrupt, said Pradhan, noting that data is the new oil and the government is formulating a new data policy. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel was speaking at BT Mindrush 2019. Listing achievements of the Modi government, he said electricity has reached rural houses, cooking gas has been provided to the poor and toilets have been built to make India open-defecation free. Watch the video for his keynote address.



