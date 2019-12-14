Management guru Radhakrishna Pillai's tips for corporates

Leaders of today's organisations should learn from epics such as Mahabharata, Ramayana and ancient management expert Chanakya's Arthshasthra to bring in changes, said Radhakrishna Pillai, management expert and author of the book, Corporate Chanakya. Speaking at a session on Corporate Chanakya at Business Today Mindrush, he said ideal leaders require certain traits, as Chanakya had elaborated in his book. One of them is ability to gather and dissect information, by either directly pursuing or indirectly pursuing or through perceived or inferred collection of information.