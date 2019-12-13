Why is India's co-working industry growing this fast?

Co-working or flexible workspaces are growing at a scorching pace in India. There are over 300 operators and a recent report stated that flexible space operators were shifting focus towards leasing medium to large-sized spaces. The millennial employee is at the heart of the trend. Millennials want to work out of places that are closer to their homes. Most Indian cities are congested and people are placing a high priority on time. Watch as Harsh Lambah, Country Manager, Regus, Karan Virwani, CWEO, WeWork India, Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innova8, Dr Sandeep Sancheti, VC, SRM University discuss this mindset shift with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today at BT Mindrush 2019.



