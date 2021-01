On day 2 of BTMindRush2021, Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle, Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea and Patu Keswani, CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels discussed how their industries had been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and how businesses could get back on their feet. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: BT MindRush 2021: How AI will change work, workplace and workers