Experts discuss the future of healthcare in the post-COVID era

The world has been going through a healthcare crisis of an unprecedented nature. As we stare at a possible solution to the crisis in the form of vaccines, the big question is whether we are ready to face any future pandemics. How prepared is India to deal with the ongoing crisis and any that arise in the future? Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech, Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India and Dr. A Velumani, MD, Thyrocare discuss the challenges at #BTMindrush2021.

