The understanding of carrying out businesses has evolved over the years. Many of them faced tough challenges amid the pandemic during the last one year. Watch as Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals and Ashish Shah, COO and Co-Founder, Pepperfry discuss how coronavirus pandemic impacted businesses, their relationship with consumers and define the new normal.

Also Read: MindRush 2021: How companies 'rebuilt' businesses amid Covid-19 crisis