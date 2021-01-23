How use of data, adoption of AI and robotics can help India up productivity

AI and robotics are gradually becoming critical in order to increase productivity at the workplace. India produces large amounts of data but the challenge is to mine it intelligently so as to be able to get the best insights. Penetration of robotics is at a very low level in India and has to be increased if India has to become more productive. Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco, Subram Natarajan, CTO, IBM India/South Asia, and Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer (CTO), Microsoft India discuss these issues at #BTMindRush2021. Watch the video for more.

