Keynote speakers on ways to kickstart economy and navigating through chaos

BusinessToday.In | January 22, 2021

India's economy is going through turbulent times  and innovative ways are needed to steer businesses out of this chaos. Arvind Panagariya, Professor of Economics, Columbia University, Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund, Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO  deliver keynote addresses to the audience of #BTMindrush2021 on these key issues.

