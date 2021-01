The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge challenge especially for start-ups. The last 9 months have been a learning experience for all of them. Hear it from Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder, Wow! Momo Foods, Nikhil Kamath, Founder & CIO, Zerodha and Vikram Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, Cars 24 how they navigated these tough times.

Also Read: BT MindRush 2021: From compassion to sense-making, HUL's Sanjiv Mehta shares 7 mantras of effective leader