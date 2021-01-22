The coming 5G revolution: Are its applications commercially viable?

5G has been rolled out in several countries but its use cases are still being questioned. The technology can have applications across different sectors but how viable are they commercially? What are the global examples of successful use cases? Watch Dr P D Vaghela, chairman, TRAI, Akhil Gupta, Vice- Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Shyam Mardikar, President, Reliance Jio and Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Sector Leader, EY as they discuss the future of 5G and its viability.

Also Read: MindRush 2021: '5G will open up endless probabilities, possibilities, opportunities'