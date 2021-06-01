Where to invest at stock market peak?

The stock market is hovering around its all time high when the country is dealing with the pandemic in its second, more severe phase. What has kept the equity markets afloat? What should be the investment strategy for new and existing investors. Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Mutual Fund, an AMC which manages assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore provides insights. He says, "Diversified mutual funds are a better vehicle for investors. The lens of investing should not be market cap based investing. In fact, the lens of investing should be around good companies or good prices or a combination of the two. And good companies can be found across market cap." Parekh believes markets have their own mind and investors just need to be disciplined.