'21st century is going to be the Indian century', says Jeff Bezos

January 15, 2020
E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting a mega two-day event, the SMBhav Summit, to connect with small business owners in India and the star attraction at the event is undoubtedly Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, who is on a three-day visit to India. Bezos addressed the gathering of business leaders and stated that the 21st century would be the Indian century.  He also added that in terms of alliances, the 21st century would be about bilateral relations between the US and India. He  announced the company's plans to invest US $1 billion over the next five years in the country in a bid to digitally enable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders across India. Jeff Bezos, who is currently touring the country, is expected to meet important leaders including PM Narendra Modi during this trip. Watch the video for more.




