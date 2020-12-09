3 COVID vaccines being considered in India for emergency use

The government has recently raised hopes of billions of Indians as it came closer to announcing that the vaccine is on its way. Three COVID-19 vaccines candidates, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them, said the Union health ministry. The expert panel will meet today to review the application of drug makers. Watch the video for more details.