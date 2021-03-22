5 worst impacted Indian states by second wave of coronavirus

India's COVID-19 pandemic story has changed dramatically in the past two weeks. The fresh surge in the coronavirus cases has now confirmed that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is here and is expanding its footprints in the country. The last five days ending Sunday have particularly been troubling. The concerns over possible restrictions and return of lockdown despite the authorities denying its probability have people worried. Watch the video to know the top 5 Indian states that have been severely impacted by the new coronavirus wave.

