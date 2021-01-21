5G network will lead to endless possibilities: TRAI Chief

P D Vaghela, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), spoke about the various use cases of the 5G network and how it was the right time for India to deploy it. In a discussion with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, Vaghela shared the importance of 5G use cases and its implementation status in India. He also added that the next generation telecom network will open endless possibilities and opportunities for IOT, M2M based applications, delivering high speed. Watch as he talks about the different 5G use cases in detail.

Watch More: Experts discuss ways by which govt could spur growth of the economy