 70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan

Anup Jayaram | January 11, 2021

Speaking to Business Today's Anup Jayaram, WHO's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explained how herd immunity for the COVID-19 virus can be achieved. She also stressed on the need for stronger communication at the community levels about vaccination to make people feel confident about vaccines. Many people in the developed countries are opposing the vaccination while those in the developing world are more upbeat about it. Watch the video for more.

12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist



    More from this section
    05:34
    12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
    03:01
    India should invest in primary healthcare in Budget 2021: WHO's Swaminathan
    02:22
    Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines
    02:01
    Woman fraudulently uses Ratan Tata's car number
    03:53
    Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
    03:53
    Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials
    03:21
    Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
    03:13
    Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
    02:11
    Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
    03:00
    China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
    21:06
    World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
    04:39
    Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
    02:04
    Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
    02:39
    Bharat Biotech chief Dr Ella on vaccine efficacy controversy
    06:47
    Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation
    02:48
    First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children
    01:31
    We need a national task force on pandemics to plug gaps: Dr Ella
    01:39
    We don't want to use the pandemic to make money: Bharat Biotech CMD
    02:38
    Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella on ways to beat the next pandemic
    01:53
    Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella
    04:25
    WHO chief, Bill Gates hail India for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts
    02:35
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected to be missing for 2 months
    02:25
    Deadlock continues between farmers and Centre; UK scientists worried about COVID variant
    01:36
    Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India
    21:19
    Covishield priced at Rs 200 for Indian govt, one-fifth of actual price: Poonawalla
    02:17
    Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs
    03:17
    Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates
    02:39
    Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?
    03:18
    UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
    05:09
    Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
    06:05
    An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant
    49:10
    Top economists Abhijit Banerjee and Arvind Panagariya face off over farm laws
    02:41
    Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL
    01:31
    Nations begin to deliver coronavirus vaccine shots amid threat of new strain
    02:33
    New strain of coronavirus enters India, UK flight ban extended
    02:49
    Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin protects against mutant; UK flight ban extended
    01:51
    New Year celebration in times of COVID: Rules for your state
    01:56
    Two-day vaccine dry run concludes successfully in 4 states
    02:53
    Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari
    01:41
    Inside the first-ever fully-automated driverless metro on the Magenta line