70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan

Speaking to Business Today's Anup Jayaram, WHO's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explained how herd immunity for the COVID-19 virus can be achieved. She also stressed on the need for stronger communication at the community levels about vaccination to make people feel confident about vaccines. Many people in the developed countries are opposing the vaccination while those in the developing world are more upbeat about it. Watch the video for more.

