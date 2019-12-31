A roundup of India's economic and business news in 2019

The year 2019 was full of developments for India's business and economy. From Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden budget, the dream of a $5 trillion economy, CEO exits to money laundering cases and a Nobel for economics, India's business world saw it all. India's GDP growth slipped to its lowest in six years and the economy went into a slowdown. The Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry battle unfolded with Cyrus Mistry getting reinstated. Watch the video for all the business news of the year.

Also read: How 350 differently-abled persons bagged jobs in skilled roles

Also read: Gold vs Sensex: Which gave better returns in last 10 years?











