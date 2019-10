Farewell A380: Why we will miss this superjumbo

Airbus has decided to close the production of the superjumbo airliner A380 after a decade in production. An example of European technical finesse, every passenger's dream, the demise of the A380 can be attributed to the disinterest shown by airlines in the superjumbo. The A380 could never make enough money to justify its massive costs which led to its inevitable end.