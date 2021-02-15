Aaj Tak and India Today TV sweep awards at ITA 2021

The India Today Group has yet again emerged victorious at the 20th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards by sweeping both popular news channels- Hindi for Aaj Tak and English for India Today TV. They have established undisputed leadership position of the Group in television news journalism. Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, who has been instrumental in changing the face of journalism in India, was conferred with the 'Hall of Fame' award. Watch the video for more details.

