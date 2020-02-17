AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party leader on Sunday had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" and reached out to rival parties, while noting that the country is discussing new kind of "politics of work and performance" after his party's win. Watch the video for more.



