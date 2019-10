Abhinandan flies MiG-21 after 6 months of Balakot airstrike

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was recently awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, on Monday flew a sortie with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on a MiG 21 jet at the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. The sortie, which began at around 11.30 am, lasted for about 30 minutes. Watch the video for more.