Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns home

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returned home after three days of extreme political, diplomatic, and military confrontation between India and Pakistan. He was handed over to the Indian authorities around 9.30 pm at the Attari-Wagah border from where he was flown to the Palam airport in Delhi. The whole country heaved a sigh of relief. Watch the video.