Adani Airports to develop aviation infrastructure; Chinese apps banned

The acquisition of the Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, along with six airports already bagged for the development, will make Adani Airports, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, a leading enabler in developing an aviation infrastructure for the country, said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group; The United States has urged India to create an environment that will foster its position in the global supply chain; The Indian government has blocked 118 more Chinese apps including the popular game PUBG Mobile. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: India's actions violate legal interests of Chinese investors: China on PUBG, other apps ban