Adani Group crosses $100 bn in mcap; Vaccine allowed for all in US

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for Indian economy by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent for fiscal year 2021-22; Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy conglomerate has become India's third group to cross $100 billion in market capitalisation with shares of four of its six listed companies soaring to an all-time high; President Joe Biden has announced that he's bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults in the US eligible for coronavirus vaccines. This and more on News Blast.

Also Read: IT skills in top demand! Jobs aplenty for professionals with these expertise