Adani is second richest Asian; Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has pipped China's Zhong Shanshan to become the second richest Asian in the world. He is now on the 14th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $66.5 billion; Homegrown biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, on Thursday, announced the expansion of Covaxin production capacity by 200 million doses, taking its total capacity to around 1 billion doses per annum; Microsoft's Internet Explorer, which has been the butt of jokes for many years due to its slow speed, will stop working on certain devices from June 15, 2022. The company on Thursday announced that it has decided to pull the plug on its pioneer internet browser and will replace Internet Explorer 11 with Microsoft Edge. Watch this and more on News Blast.

