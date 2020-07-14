After LG Polymers, massive fire in chemical plant in Pharma city, Visakhapatnam

At least one person has died after a series of explosions triggered a massive fire at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The fire accident at Ramky CETP Solvent's building in Pharma City had already led to several injuries after an explosion was heard late on Monday night. It took four hours to douse the fire but questions have been raised about why so many industrial fires are taking place post lockdown. Watch the video for more.

