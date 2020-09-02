AGR verdict: Why Airtel, Vodafone-Idea are at mercy of Jio

The staggered payment option over 10 years given by the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra has partly relieved the incumbents, Vodafone Idea and Airtel, but the worst is not over for them. The court had asked telcos to pay 10 per cent of the dues by March next year, while the remaining amount (90 per cent) could be paid over 10 years starting February 2022. How is their future dependent on Jio? Watch the video for more.

