Air ambulance makes emergency belly landing at Mumbai airport

A full state of emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport yesterday after an air ambulance suffered technical malfunction. The air ambulance, flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Mumbai.

The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft operated by Jet Serve Aviation has successfully made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport. The crew confirmed that the pilots attempted a 'belly landing' without using the landing gear. There was one patient, two crew members, and a medical team comprising a doctor and a paramedic on-board the aircraft. All escaped unhurt. The patient has, however, been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the time being. Watch the video for more details.