Air India crashlanding in Kozhikode: How the tragedy unfolded

The Air India Express flight that crash landed at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala has killed 19 people, including the two pilots. The plane caught fire after skidding off the runway at the tabletop airport due to heavy rainfall. The Air India Express flight was carrying 190 people, including 6 crew members. How did the tragedy occur? What happened in the final moments before landing? Watch the video to know more.

