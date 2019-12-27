Air India refuses tickets to govt officials, Free WiFi via BharatNet

In what appears to be a first, debt-ridden airline Air India has refused to issue tickets for official travel of officials from government agencies that owe the airline more than Rs 10 lakh; WiFi services being provided through BharatNet in villages across India will be free of charge till March 2020, Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said; Cracking the whip for their "lethargic indifference", watchdog Sebi on Thursday slapped a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on ICRA, CARE, and India Ratings & Research in connection with lapses in assigning credit ratings to non-convertible debentures of IL&FS and more news on News Blast.



