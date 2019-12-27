 Air India refuses tickets to govt officials, Free WiFi via BharatNet : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Air India refuses tickets to govt officials, Free WiFi via BharatNet

December 27, 2019
In what appears to be a first, debt-ridden airline Air India has refused to issue tickets for official travel of officials from government agencies that owe the airline more than Rs 10 lakh; WiFi services being provided through BharatNet in villages across India will be free of charge till March 2020, Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said; Cracking the whip for their "lethargic indifference", watchdog Sebi on Thursday slapped a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on ICRA, CARE, and India Ratings & Research in connection with lapses in assigning credit ratings to non-convertible debentures of IL&FS and more news on News Blast.



    More from this section
    01:35
    On Ratan Tata's birthday, a look at the industrialist's formula for success
    01:18
    This small cap stock was valued just Rs 7.2 in 2009, now it's worth Rs 625!
    01:12
    Rahul Gandhi grooves to tribal beats at event in Raipur
    01:10
    Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane crashes, 15 killed
    02:14
    Indian Air Force bids farewell to fighter aircraft MiG-27
    01:08
    What happens when your Public Provident Fund account matures?
    02:28
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's profit more than doubles in this stock
    03:38
    Chidambaram to BJP: 2020 NPR different from 2010 NPR
    02:56
    IMF doubts India's GDP calculation method, PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana
    00:41
    Solar Eclipse 2019: PM Modi catches a glimpse on live stream
    03:23
    Daughter Isha unveils the plan for Nita Ambani's primary & middle school
    03:43
    Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi blocked from entering Meerut by UP police
    01:32
    This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 82 lakh in 10 yrs; did you miss the rally?
    03:33
    Mamata asks CMs to save the country, Das hopeful about economy
    05:24
    Indian Muslims have nothing to fear from CAA, NRC: PM Modi
    02:27
    CAA not anti-Muslim, says Modi; SBI chairman on ways to boost investment
    14:46
    Modi says his govt saved the economy that was heading towards disaster
    02:17
    This NBFC stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.38 cr in ten yrs, do you own it?
    01:26
    Anti-CAA protestors get creative with messages on placards
    03:10
    Two killed in firing at Mangaluru, Anil Ambani's wealth shrinks by 73%
    02:21
    Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: How the battle unfolded
    02:53
    Anti-CAA stir at Red Fort as protesters gather for march
    03:32
    Watch as India protests against CAA; protests in Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi
    02:08
    India slips to 112th rank on WEF's gender gap index
    03:50
    Donald Trump impeached; 'Vindication of my stand,' says Mistry
    03:13
    Big win for Cyrus Mistry, NCLAT restores him as chairman of Tata Group
    37:05
    Centre has limited scope to cut taxes: PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy
    01:30
    Indian Railways introduces 'Meghdoot' which makes water from air
    03:24
    Crypto markets lose millions, Pak PM on Citizenship Act
    02:14
    No Big Bang in Budget 2020, says PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy
    03:18
    Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf gets death penalty
    03:36
    India should focus on structural, labour reforms: Gita Gopinath
    02:15
    'Digital First' Business Today unveiled in a refreshing new look
    19:53
    Watch former FM P Chidambaram suggest ways to save the economy
    17:12
    P Chidambaram slams the govt, calls CAA unconstitutional
    02:39
    Supreme Court to hear Anti-CAA petitions as protests rock the nation
    03:09
    CAA protests heat up, Pradhan pushes for entrepreneurship
    01:44
    As Delhi air quality turns severe, a look at why Delhi still can't breathe
    01:33
    Anand Mahindra accepts product failure, shares his learnings
    03:27
    Banks seek bankruptcy order for Mallya; Greta is Time's Person of the Year