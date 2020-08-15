Air India sacks 48 pilots; Yamaha rolls out online sales platform

In a surprising move, Air India on Thursday sacked 48 pilots who resigned last year but withdrew their resignations within mandated six months notice period time; Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha has launched its online sales in India responding to changes in customer behaviour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day 2020 speech announced over 6 lakh villages of India will be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibres in the next few years. Watch this and more on News Blast.