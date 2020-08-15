 Air India sacks 48 pilots; Yamaha rolls out online sales platform : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Air India sacks 48 pilots; Yamaha rolls out online sales platform

August 15, 2020

In a surprising move, Air India on Thursday sacked 48 pilots who resigned last year but withdrew their resignations within mandated six months notice period time; Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha has launched its online sales in India responding to changes in customer behaviour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day 2020 speech  announced over 6 lakh villages of India will be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibres in the next few years. Watch this and more on News Blast.



    More from this section
    02:54
    Facebook tests TikTok-like feature; Steel demand to decline in FY21
    01:35
    After TikTok, Donald Trump look to ban Alibaba
    01:45
    Joe Biden backs India, vows to stand against Chinese aggression
    04:12
    Modi announces launch of Digital Health Mission on India's Independence Day
    01:59
    Independence Day 2020: PM Modi salutes corona warriors
    04:42
    Blackmarket hijacks Vande Bharat mission, highly priced flight tickets exposed
    03:05
    Is India's Taxpayers Charter toothless?
    03:18
    Amazon to sell medicines online; Focus on lowering fatality rates: Mahindra
    07:01
    Why transformation of PSBs is a must before privatisation
    01:41
    Bihar's approach road washes away, crumbles hours before inauguration
    08:39
    PM Modi pushes for tax reform, launches 'Transparent Taxation'
    03:01
    US relaxes norms of H-1B visa ban; Unacademy eyes IPL's title sponsorship
    02:30
    'Russia's vaccine needs safety assurance', says AIIMS Director
    03:47
    China plans to construct 8 more dams in Tibet, may pose threat to India
    03:05
    PVR sure of recovery; Murthy fears India's GDP to be lowest since 1947
    04:26
    'Holiday on wheels' in luxury buses becomes new normal for five-star hotels
    01:03
    Russia develops first COVID-19 vaccine within two months of human trials
    03:21
    Singh gives tips to fix economy; AAI puts GoAir on cash-and-carry mode
    02:55
    What led to the Air India Express crash? Probe begins
    04:24
    Pick the right investment for your child's future
    02:10
    Monsoon plays havoc in Kerala, IMD issues red alert in 6 districts
    02:49
    Aramco may derail investment in RIL; Honda expects sales to bounce back
    01:33
    Lebanon turns into battlefield as protests erupt over Beirut blast
    02:11
    Def Minister announces import embargo on 101 weapon items
    03:38
    Air India crashlanding in Kozhikode: How the tragedy unfolded
    05:20
    Eyewitness recounts Kozhikode crash and how locals rushed to save passengers
    02:08
    FB CEO's net worth crosses $100 bn; AI Captain Sathe among dead
    01:56
    Trump signs order to ban TikTok, Microsoft aims for global takeover
    01:07
    AI Express flight with 195 onboard skids off runway in Kozhikode, 11 dead
    02:08
    Compact SUV Kia Sonet revealed virtually, will launch next month
    02:50
    Climate change worse than pandemic, says Gates; Trump bans TikTok in US
    01:05
    Kerala gold scam accused had links to CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
    03:15
    Mumbai relives 2005 floods, sees highest one-day rain in 47 yrs
    01:34
    Amazon Prime Day sale: Concept, trend and what makes it attractive
    02:38
    U.S. crude oil stockpiles tumble; Novavax Inc, Serum Institute sign deal
    01:25
    Mumbai fears a repeat of 2005-floods as heavy rain and winds batter the city
    02:12
    Lebanon blasts shock the world, stored ammonium nitrate kills more than 100
    13:27
    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya
    02:37
    Coronavirus under control, says Trump; Airtel expands 4G footprint in Ladakh
    05:38
    The spirit of Ayodhya comes alive as devotees prepare for the event