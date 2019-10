Air pollution worsens at Kumbh Mela: A reality check

Kumbh Mela 2018 might be the largest congregation of pilgrims in the world, but Prayagraj, where the Kumbh is being held, is gasping for clean air. The fine particulate matter (PM2.5) measure in the city exceeded 150, more than 6 times what the WHO considers safe. Watch the video.