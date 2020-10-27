 Airtel launches cloud-based 'Airtel IQ'; Tedros warns against vaccine nationalism : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Airtel launches cloud-based 'Airtel IQ'; Tedros warns against vaccine nationalism

BusinessToday.In | October 27, 2020

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has entered the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ today; Johnson & Johnson has said that the first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine could be available as soon as January; World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday warned vaccine nationalism would only prolong the pandemic. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Ant Group IPO: 5 interesting facts about the world's biggest public offering



