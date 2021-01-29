 Airtel tops in subscriber additions; Apple doubles business in India : News Reel: Business Today
Airtel tops in subscriber additions; Apple doubles business in India

BusinessToday.In | January 29, 2021

Bharti Airtel added more new subscribers as compared to market leader Reliance Jio for the fourth consecutive month in November; The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating e-commerce giant Amazon for alleged violation of foreign exchange laws in its dealings with Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail; After a record September quarter, Apple has doubled its business in October - December 2020 quarter (also referred as Apple's Q1 2021) in India. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Economic Survey: India's real economic growth to be 11% in FY22



